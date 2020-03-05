Talk of the Town: One of the most romantic ballets will soon grace the stage at the Koger Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today's Talk of the Town, one of the most romantic ballets will be on stage soon at the Koger Center for the Arts.
Columbia Classical Ballet presents its 28th season finale with the romantic ballet, "Giselle." Radenko Pavlovich is the artistic director of the Columbia Classical Ballet and Emma Stratton dances as one of the Wilis.
Emma grew up in Columbia, studied with Radenko as a child and eventually became a member of the company, then danced with the Minnesota Ballet and Colorado Ballet. She has returned to her roots to dance with the Columbia Classical Ballet company.
“Giselle” is considered a masterwork in the classical ballet performance canon that premiered in 1841 in Paris. Radenko uses dramatic and coordinated choreography in this ballet to create an ethereal atmosphere.
Wilis are spirits of maidens who died after their lovers betrayed them and take revenge by dancing men to death by exhaustion. This ballet is the tragic, romantic story of Giselle, a beautiful peasant girl who falls for deceitful nobleman Albrecht. When he betrays her, Giselle dies of heartbreak, and Albrecht must face the otherworldly consequences of his ruthlessness.
The Columbia Classical Ballet presents Giselle Friday, March 13. The 7:30 p.m. performance will be at the Koger Center.
Tickets range from 5 to $35. Call 251-2222 to purchase yours.
