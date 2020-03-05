Sources: Stepmother charged in death of missing boy with Loris ties attacked deputy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (WMBF) – The stepmother charged in the death of her missing 11-year-old stepson is accused of attacking a deputy while heading to Colorado to face murder charges.
Sources told our news partner KKTV in Colorado Springs that Letecia Stauch slipped out of her handcuffs in the back of a vehicle and attacked a deputy who was helping to bring her back to Colorado from Myrtle Beach.
Those sources also said the deputy was taken to the hospital with injuries.
They said the alleged attack is the reason why her transport was suddenly stopped and she was jailed in Kansas for about 12 hours. It’s not clear at this time if she will face additional charges.
She was released overnight and is now booked into the El Paso County Jail.
She is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence.
Stauch, 36, was arrested in Myrtle Beach this week and waived extradition.
Stauch’s charges are in connection to the disappearance of her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.
Gannon was born in the Loris area but moved to Colorado with his father a few years ago. The boy was reported missing in late January.
Authorities in Colorado said they have not recovered Gannon’s body.
