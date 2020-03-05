SCHP searching for vehicle involved in hit and run

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run collision.
The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on March 4th on Gater Road near SC-302.
Officials say the vehicle struck a pedestrian then fled the scene. They say the vehicle could possibly be a white sedan.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
