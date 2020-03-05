S.C. Senate passes education reform plan, bill now on its way to the House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - By a vote of 40 to 4, South Carolina senators voted to officially pass the education bill they had been debating on the Senate floor for two months.
This comes one day after they voted 41 to 4 to give the bill, S.419, a second reading.
Thursday afternoon, senators voted to give it third reading. All of this follows weeks of debate and hundreds of amendments.
“When we complete our work on this bill, our work will not stop," Education Committee Chairman Senator Greg Hembree, R-Horry County, said. “The hard work of building an education system that gives every student in South Carolina the opportunity for a world-class education never ends, and we will continue that work, every year.”
Three Democrats and one Republican voted against the bill.
“Every time the General Assembly passes something called ‘education reform’ it never works,” Sen. Shane Martin, R-Spartanburg, said on the Senate floor.
The bill is now on its way to the House where members there will debate the plan.
