$1,000 reward offered for info in death investigation of Sumter County man

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Sumter County want any information the public has regarding the death of a man found shot several times in his home in February.
He had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.
Deputies asked for tips and put out a reward on March 5. If someone’s information leads to an arrest in the case, they’re eligible for a $1,000 reward.
Anyone with information about James’ death should call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000, or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
