$1,000 reward offered for info in death investigation of Sumter County man

$1,000 reward offered for info in death investigation of Sumter County man
Maurice James, 27, was found dead in his Seidler Drive home on Feb. 20, deputies said. (Source: Pixabay)
By Laurel Mallory | March 5, 2020 at 6:36 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 6:36 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Sumter County want any information the public has regarding the death of a man found shot several times in his home in February.

Maurice James, 27, was found dead in his Seidler Drive home on Feb. 20, deputies said.

He had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies asked for tips and put out a reward on March 5. If someone’s information leads to an arrest in the case, they’re eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Anyone with information about James’ death should call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000, or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.