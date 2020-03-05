Putnam County victims identified, 5 children among the dead; 1 person still missing

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Five children were among the victims of a catastrophic tornado that tore through Putnam County early Tuesday morning. Eighteen people died in Putnam County and four people are still missing.
Cookeville officials said the tornado that hit the area was an EF-4, according to the NWS.
On Wednesday, Putnam County officials identified 17 of 18 people who were killed in Tuesday’s tornado outbreak:
- Jessica Clark – 30s female
- Amanda Cole – 34-year-old female
- Hattie Collins – 3- to 4-year-old female
- Dawson Curtis – 6- to 7-year-old female
- Terry Curtis – 54-year-old male
- Joshua Kimberlin – male in his 30s
- Sawyer Kimberlin – 2- to 3-year-old male
- Erin Kimberlin – female in her 30s
- Todd Koehler – male in his 50s
- Sue Koehler – female in her 50s
- Patricia Lane – 67-year-old female
- Leisha Littenberry – 28-year-old female
- Harlan Marsh – 4 to 5-year-old male
- Bridgette (Ann Marie) McCormick – 12- to 13-year-old female
- Keith Selby – male
- Cathy Selby – female
- Jamie Smith – 30- to 35-year-old female
- Stephanie Fields – a female in her 30s
A full list and pictures of the victims can be found here.
Officials said they are asking for help connecting with the only person still missing, Leah Suzanne Weeks. Putnam County officials said to call (931) 646-4636 if you know the whereabouts of Weeks.
Authorities explained that as of around 7 p.m. that first responders were 60% through with their search and that they would continue searching through the night. Two big areas they are targeting were West Haven and Hensley Road.
One person was arrested for looting, but officials did not identify the suspect.
Residents were asked to hold off disposing of their debris as officials said they were developing a plan to dispose of it county-wide.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency declared a level three state of emergency following the tornadoes.
There are several ways you can help Tennesseans affected by the storms.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.