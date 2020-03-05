Prisma Health to add three hospitals with acquisition of KershawHealth, Providence Health

“As the only locally-owned, independent hospital in the Midlands, Lexington Medical Center has provided quality health services that meet the needs of our community for nearly 50 years. Prisma Health’s potential acquisition of Providence Health and KershawHealth raises concerns because, as they become a larger corporate conglomerate, a monopoly if you will, we believe it will adversely affect access, quality and care for patients and families across the Midlands.”

Tod Augsburger, president & CEO of Lexington Medical Center