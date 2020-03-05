NWS: Tornado that hit Nashville and Mt. Juliet was on the ground for 50 miles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - One tornado caused damage across three counties in middle Tennessee Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
According to the NWS preliminary damage report, survey teams concluded one long-track tornado occurred in Davidson, Wilson and Smith counties. The path stretched roughly 53.4 miles from beginning to end.
NWS said survey teams found EF-3 damage in Davidson and Wilson counties.
According to the preliminary damage report, the tornado began around 12:30 a.m. in far western Davidson County, rapidly intensifying into an EF-2 as it tracked across John C. Tune Airport and into the north Nashville and Germantown areas. The twister intensified into an EF-3 as it tracked into east Nashville with the most significant damage occurring in and around the Five Points neighborhood where two people were killed by debris.
The report says EF-1 and EF-2 damage continued across the Cumberland River before the tornado strengthened again to an EF-3 in the Stanford Estates subdivision in Donelson. EF-2 damage was found across Hermitage and the remainder of Davidson County.
The twister strengthened again as it entered Wilson County with a six-mile swath of EF-3 damage observed near the Mt. Juliet area where three more people died. EF-1 and EF-2 damage continued along a path parallel and occasionally crossing I-40 south and southeast of Lebanon before finally dissipating around 1:30 a.m. 3.7 miles west of Gordonsville in Smith County.
A second, stronger tornado occurred in Putnam County, killing another 18 people.
