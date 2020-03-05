‘No indication of a kidnapping’ near UofSC, officials say in response to rumors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Campus police have released some information about a reported incident near the University of South Carolina -- offering some clarity in response to rumors of a kidnapping.
Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, a witness called police and said she saw two men push a woman into a SUV on Main Street near Devine Street in downtown Columbia, according to a police report.
When officers arrived, the witness told them it happened in the parking lot of Shiv’s on Main Street. She said she heard the woman screaming -- not for help, but screaming “in general,” the incident report states.
Police looked for a SUV that matched the description the caller gave them, but didn’t find one in the area.
When officers asked the managers of Shiv’s and Sahara, which share a parking lot, if they saw anything -- managers said they did not see that or hear a woman screaming.
Campus police said they’ve received numerous calls about the incident, but most of those have come from students and parents who are worried someone was kidnapped.
Several people who called police saying they saw what happened were questioned and determined to be lying, officers said.
WIS asked university officials if there was a kidnapping.
“We’re aware of the rumors, but we have no indication at this point of a kidnapping,” spokesman Jeff Stensland said.
Columbia Police were called to help UofSC Police in the investigation Wednesday night, but CPD did not take down a report.
