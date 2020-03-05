Man killed after being hit by car on I-26 in Newberry County identified

POMARIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who died in the hospital days after being hit on I-26 West on Sunday has been identified.
The collision happened March 1 near mile marker 83, which is near the exit for SC Highway 773, around 2:15 a.m.
According to officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 1997 Chevy SUV pulling a trailer was disabled in the roadway when a 2014 Ford Mustang was traveling west on I-26.
Two pedestrians were standing behind the Chevy when the Mustang hit them and the SUV.
Timothy Hudson, 45, of Newberry, was flown to a hospital in Richland County. He died there March 5, the coroner confirmed.
The second person was also taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK.
Investigators with SCHP are still looking at the crash.
