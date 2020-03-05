Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-BLACK VOTERS
Black voters power Biden's Super Tuesday success
DETROIT (AP) — Black voters propelled Joe Biden to huge victories in the South on Super Tuesday, giving his campaign a momentous boost and cementing his front-runner status in the race. According to AP VoteCast surveys across eight Super Tuesday states, black voters strongly aligned behind Biden over other candidates. In Alabama, where African American voters made up a majority of the Democratic primary electorate, roughly 7 in 10 supported the former vice president. That support held across ages and gender. Activists say Biden's success is a reminder that the path to victory in the Democratic contest runs straight through their communities.
EDUCATION OVERHAUL
After 8 weeks of debate, SC Senate OKs huge education bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After eight weeks of debate, the South Carolina Senate gave key approval to a bill to overhaul public education in South Carolina. The 80-plus page Senate bill was approved on a 41-4 vote Wednesday. It faces one final vote before heading to the House. The House has passed its own version and the two sides will need to work on the differences. A year ago, supporters suggested the bill would be a once-in-a-generation chance to change and improve pubic education. Over time, supporters now said the bill is more like tuning an engine then rebuilding it.
VETERAN'S AFFAIRS LEADER
Retired general becomes SC's 1st Veteran's Affairs director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A retired U.S. Army major general will be South Carolina's first director of the new state Department of Veteran's Affairs. Maj. Gen. William Grimsley of Beaufort was unanimously approved to his new job Wednesday by the state Senate. Grimsley was Gov. Henry McMaster's second choice to run the agency,. State Rep. Bobby Cox was the first choice, but was found ineligible under a state law preventing a lawmaker to run an agency created during his term. McMaster says Grimsley was still highly recommended. The 62-year-old retired major general served in the Army for 33 years.
PRISON GUARDS-ARREST
2 SC detention officers charged in contraband case
MULLINS, S.C. (AP) — Two detention officers in South Carolina are facing charges for allegedly bringing contraband to prisoners. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says 29-year-old James Wallace Jr. of Fork, and 29-year-old Samantha Feltman, of Mullins, were arrested Tuesday. WBTW-TV reports they also were charged with misconduct in office. It was unknown if either suspect has an attorney who could speak on their behalf. The sheriff's office says Feltman admitted smuggling in her cell phone and allowing an inmate to use it, while Wallace confessed to bringing in cigarettes to give an inmate.
ABANDONED INFANT
Police: Woman charged in cold case _ baby found dead in 2008
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Police say a woman accused of giving birth to an infant found dead beside a South Carolina highway more than a decade ago has been arrested. News outlets report 32-year-old Jennifer Sahr was expected in court Wednesday for a bond hearing in the cold case. She is accused in the death of an infant called Baby Boy Horry, whose body was found in December 2008. Her arrest came Tuesday, hours after police said scientific evidence determined she was the biological mother of the child. Her attorney says his client is presumed innocent.
NEW CORONER
SC governor appoints Cheek to coroner post in Laurens County
LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the workings of the Laurens County Coroner's Office has been chosen to lead the office and finish the term of Nick Nichols, who died Dec. 2. The Index-Journal reports Gov. Henry McMaster followed the recommendation of Laurens County's legislative delegation and formally named Chief Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek to the top coroner's post in an executive order signed Monday. Cheek, in an email to reporters, thanked McMaster and lawmakers for the opportunity.