Help is available to protect your identity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Chances are you’ve received a phone call from someone telling you to pay a fee or face jail time, give your social security number and password to confirm your identity or go buy gift cards and call the person back to give him the numbers. All scams. This week is National Consumer Protection Week.
Sarah McGwier of Columbia found out what scammers can do. She realized she was a victim of credit card fraud. Her I-D had been stolen. Someone tried to open a store credit card in her name. The person opening the card had almost all of Sarah's personal information. Thankfully, the retailer was suspicious and called Sarah to confirm.
“The woman told me it sounded like I was a victim of identity theft,” said Sarah.
So she immediately checked her financial accounts.
"Upon looking at all of my credit reports, I saw there were several other attempts at opening credit cards. There was one for Gap, Old Navy, and Amazon. I called the bank that issues those credit cards and they said, 'So this was not you?' And I said, 'no it was not.'"
The scammers had used one of Sarah's bank cards to buy a thousand dollars in gift cards.
"It's a feeling of helplessness, it's a feeling of being targeted. It's a feeling of being defeated,” said Sarah.
This week is National Consumer Protection Week - a time the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs uses to help educate all of us on how to avoid being a victim.
"Consumers need to kind of take the driver's seat here and they need to say, okay, I'm going to check my accounts every single week, once, if that's what it is. Also, please check your credit reports at least once a year," says Bailey Parker with the Department of Consumer Affairs.
Wallace Peake of Blythewood had received a phone call from someone who said he was with Social Security and had found numerous discrepancies in Wallace's file.
"They let me know that I could be facing some serious fines and prison time unless I got this corrected," said Wallace.
And typical of scams - the request for money.
"If I would just send them 15-hundred dollars to wherever it was in Texas, it would all go away."
The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs reports numerous situations of scammers claiming to be the Social Security Administration - an agency that never uses the phone to contact you for money.
"It's amazing the people that are absolutely bereft of conscience or morals or values. And some of these people probably make a good living off the innocent,” said Wallace.
Experts warn, don't be fooled by the polished performance by scammers.
"He was a very articulate person, well-spoken, and tried to sound as official as possible. And I could easily see how someone could be misled by someone like that," said Wallace.
"Scammers are not the old-timey scammers that we're used to where they may not speak very clear English or it's a robot on the other end. These are highly articulate people who are doing this for a living and making a lot of money doing it," says Parker.
Thursday from 5 to 6:30 you can call the WIS phone bank at 803-758-1020 and experts with the Department of Consumer Affairs will answer any of your questions.
And to help you protect your identity, there will be a free shred event this Friday where you can SAFELY dispose of personal documents you no longer need. That’s this Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations: Shred360 on Crouch Commercial Court in Irmo AND at Shandon Baptist Church on Forest Drive in Columbia.
