Gov. McMaster tours DJJ complex 1 month after reported 14th Amendment violations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster spent Thursday morning touring the Department of Juvenile Justice’s Broad River Road Complex.
The visit comes exactly one month after the U.S. Department of Justice released the findings of an over two-year investigation, concluding that the complex violated the 14th Amendment of the Constitution and that DJJ had 49 days to make some big changes or they could be facing a lawsuit from the Attorney General’s office.
The Department of Justice said they found that youth at the Broad River Road complex were placed in prolonged periods of isolation and not protected from youth-on-youth violence. On Thursday, Freddie Pough, the director of DJJ, said they’ve been working to fix some of those things.
“We are here. We are poised to do whatever it is we need to do to right the ship,” Pough said.
Pough said righting the ship means making some big changes to their policies at the Broad River Road complex. Those changes include a new 12-bed facility for severely mentally ill juveniles, as well as changes to combat the youth-on-youth violence, and the prolonged periods of isolation that the Department of Justice found violated the juvenile’s 14th Amendment rights.
“The report from the Department of Justice, we accept this opportunity to do things better for this population of young people we are serving,” Pough said.
Pough said that progress includes hiring more staff and providing additional training to staff on how to de-escalate situations.
“The example I like to use is in the local schools, if a fight breaks out in the cafeteria, you have to wait until a certain amount of staff gets there to break up that fight. It’s not different here. We need bodies,” Pough said.
He also said they are currently working on updating their policy on isolation. The current policy is that a juvenile is released from isolation once they are calm and no longer deemed a threat. He said they are creating time-out rooms for voluntary isolation and are working on an intermediate between normal routine and isolation.
“We have a determination to make sure this facility is the best it can possibly be for the people of South Carolina. We don’t want to waste any of our lives. We want all of our people to be strong, happy, healthy, and have great careers,” Gov. McMaster said.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s office notified Gov. McMaster on February 5 of the findings, saying that DJJ could potentially be facing a lawsuit from the Department of Justice if after 49 days officials had not correctly the alleged conditions at the complex.
“We’re making major progress so we think we will be able to comply with those concerns,” Gov. McMaster said.
Gov. McMaster toured the facility for about an hour, saying afterward he’s already seeing great changes.
“We need places like this where we can take those young people and turn them around, turn their lives around,” McMaster said.
Pough said they are going to be making additional reforms in the coming weeks. He said he is meeting with Department of Justice officials in about a week. Pough did not give a specific time for the maximum amount of time a juvenile can be placed in isolation, saying it’s based on their behavior.
McMaster said the legislature is responding to the DJJ’s need for greater funding, saying the Broad River Road complex will be receiving about $9 million to update the buildings here and an additional $5 million for training and salaries.
