Funeral service for unclaimed veteran to be held Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A funeral service with full military honors will be held for an unclaimed veteran on Friday at noon.
The veteran, Sergeant First Class Robert Blake, Jr. enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966 and served honorably for 23 years. SFC Blake received a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star, a Vietnam Service Medal, and other military honors.
SFC Blake was 71 years old when he passed away on Jan. 7 at the Dorn VA Medical Center.
The funeral will be held at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery located at 4170 Percival Road in Columbia. The funeral procession will start at 11 a.m. from Caughman-Harman Funeral Home in Lexington.
SFC Blake will be escorted to the cemetery by Patriot Guard Riders, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
