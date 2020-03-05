First Alert Forecast: Alert Day For Heavy Rain and Local Flooding

First Alert Today For Areas of Heavy Rain
Periods of rain and showers with heavy rain likely at times. Wedge conditions today with a NNE wind at 15-20mph. It will be a wet, windy and raw day. Local flooding is likely in some places, something to watch during the day. A few isolated thunderstorms, however no severe weather expected. Highs only around 50
Rain will be with us through evening before things slowly die down late.
High pressure will kick the front and Low pressure will exit the area and we’ll see sunny skies and windy conditions for Friday.
Weekend looking great! Sunny and cool!
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Today for periods rain and heavy rain. Chilly, breezy and raw
- Sunny, windy for Friday.
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Rain. Rain will be heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms. High Near 50. Rain chance 100%
First Alert Tonight: Rain ending late. Lows Near 40. Rain chance 1005
Friday: Sunny and windy. Highs upper 50s
Saturday: Sunny. Highs upper 50s
Sunday: Sunny. Highs lower 60s
