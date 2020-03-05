Fans invited to watch NCAA Selection Show with Gamecocks at FAMdemonium event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team is inviting the FAMs out to Colonial Life Arena on March 16.
The Gamecocks will look to find out what region they’ll compete in when the NCAA Tournament begins.
According to the final Top 16 reveal posted by the NCAA, South Carolina would be in line to be the top seed in the Greenville Regional.
Should the Gamecocks end up in that regional, the Gamecocks would host the first two rounds at Colonial Life Arena before heading to the Upstate to compete at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Should the Gamecocks make it through those sites, they’d play in the Final Four in New Orleans.
Doors will open for the FAMdemonium event at 5 p.m. There will be food, games, and an autograph session before the NCAA Selection Show begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 and will be on sale at GamecocksOnline.com through March 13 at 5 p.m. or until the event is sold out. The capacity for the event is 1,000 people.
Parking will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis in Lots A and B in front of Colonial Life arena. Fans may also pay to park at the Discovery Garage.
