Deadly crash on I-26 in Newberry County kills pedestrian, injures another

By WIS News 10 Staff | March 5, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 6:07 PM

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a crash on I-26 West on Sunday.

The collision happened on March 1 near mile marker 83, which is near the exit for SC Highway 773, around 2:15 a.m. According to officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 1997 Chevy SUV pulling a trailer was disabled in the roadway when a 2014 Ford Mustang was traveling west on I-26.

Two pedestrians were standing behind the Chevy when the Mustang hit them and the SUV.

One of the two pedestrians died after being flown to a hospital in Richland County. The second pedestrian was also taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay.

The pedestrian who died has not been identified at this time.

The collision remains under investigation.

