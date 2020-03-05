Deadly crash on I-26 in Newberry County kills pedestrian, injures another

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a crash on I-26 West on Sunday.
The collision happened on March 1 near mile marker 83, which is near the exit for SC Highway 773, around 2:15 a.m. According to officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 1997 Chevy SUV pulling a trailer was disabled in the roadway when a 2014 Ford Mustang was traveling west on I-26.
Two pedestrians were standing behind the Chevy when the Mustang hit them and the SUV.
One of the two pedestrians died after being flown to a hospital in Richland County. The second pedestrian was also taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay.
The pedestrian who died has not been identified at this time.
The collision remains under investigation.
