BullStreet development lands new craft brewery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The BullStreet District in downtown Columbia has landed a promising new tenant.
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant just signed a lease to open a new location at the development.
The brewery plans to build a 7,500 sq. ft. space at the corner of Bull Street and William Drive, across from the Starbucks.
It will feature an on-site brewing facility, bar area, dining room and outdoor dining, developers said.
Iron Hill is slated to open in summer 2021.
The craft brewery started in Delaware in 1996. Iron Hill now has nearly two dozen other locations, including a relatively new one in Greenville that opened in 2018.
This is something BullStreet desperately needs, as its only existing restaurant recently closed.
Also in the development is a Starbucks, which is breaking ground soon, and a REI set to open this year.
“BullStreet is a thriving, newly-developed area,” Kevin Finn, Chairman of the Board and Director of Development at Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, said. “And given its residential, office, retail and entertainment appeal, in addition to its proximity to multiple universities and colleges, we knew this neighborhood was a great choice for us.”
The brewery says it will bring more than 100 jobs to the community.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.