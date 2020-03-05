Bond denied for suspect accused of shooting man, sexually assaulting woman

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of shooting a man and sexually assaulting a woman in Orangeburg County.
Officials said Quinton Byrd got into an argument with a man from Muna Avenue on Feb. 28. The woman told investigators that she was awakened by the argument. Investigators said Byrd pulled out a gun during the argument and told the couple to get dressed before forcing them into a vehicle.
Officials said Byrd forced the couple into the vehicle and took them to a remote location near Branchville. There, Byrd demanded that the man get out of the vehicle and walk into a wooded area. After the man refused the order, Byrd and the man fought. During the struggle, the man was shot. The man ran into the woods after being shot. He is still in the hospital.
Officials said Byrd drove the woman to a motel in Orangeburg where she was sexually assaulted. Byrd told the woman to leave the room and go to a nearby fast food restaurant.
Bond was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during a crime, and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Bond was denied for Byrd during a court appearance.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is investigating the sexual assault. The sheriff’s office is investigating the remaining charges.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.