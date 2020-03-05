BioCryst: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $108.9 million, or 94 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $48.8 million.
The company's shares closed at $3.51. A year ago, they were trading at $8.79.
