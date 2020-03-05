Authorities in Orangeburg searching for missing man

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing man.
Officials are looking for Jacob Marion. According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, Marion stands 5-foot-7 and weighs 150 pounds.
Details regarding where he was last seen or what he was wearing have not been released.
If you have any information about Marion’s whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crimestoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
