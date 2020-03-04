4-year-old NC girl abducted from preschool found, officials say

LIBERTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 4-year-old North Carolina girl believed to have been abducted from preschool Tuesday afternoon has been found, police said Wednesday.
Imonie Arily Stanback was taken around 1:15 p.m. from Freedom Preschool on W Swannanoa in Liberty, North Carolina.
Deputies believed Stanback was abducted by her birth mother, Hennessy Stanback, who does not have custody of the girl.
Wednesday, police said the girl had been found.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or the Liberty Police Department at 336-622-9053.
