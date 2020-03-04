Warrants formally served on woman charged in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ cold case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Warrants have formally been served on the woman who authorities said is the mother of “Baby Boy Horry”
Jennifer Lynn Sahr is facing a charge of homicide by child abuse in connection to the cold case.
Sahr was arrested late Tuesday afternoon in the North Myrtle Beach area by members of the Carolina Regional Fugitive U.S. Marshals Task Force.
RELATED STORIES:
On Dec. 4, 2008, a newly-born baby boy was found after being deserted on the side of a road off S.C. 544 and Meadowbrook Drive. The newborn, since named Baby Boy Horry, was found abandoned in a shopping bag by utility workers. Investigators believe he was less than two days old, but the infant has never been identified.
An arrest warrant states Sahr “was the one responsible for the neglect of the child, failing to supply the child with adequate food, clothing, shelter, or healthcare which did result in the child’s death.”
Sahr’s bond hearing is tentatively set for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to watch the bond hearing live.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.