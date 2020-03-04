UNC-Asheville meets Gardner-Webb in Big South quarters

STEPPING UP: The Bulldogs have been led by sophomores LJ Thorpe and DeVon Baker. Thorpe has averaged 14 points and 6.3 rebounds while Baker has put up 16.5 points per game. The Runnin' Bulldogs have been led by Eric Jamison Jr. and Nate Johnson, who are averaging 14.4 and 13.1 points, respectively.EXCELLENT ERIC: Jamison has connected on 35.8 percent of the 53 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last five games. He's also converted 68.6 percent of his free throws this season.