Swansea man wanted in connection with shooting his girlfriend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a Swansea man in connection to the shooting of his girlfriend.
Stanley Damond Phillips, 37, is wanted for charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.
“Detectives have pieced together a timeline of what happened between Phillips and his girlfriend Feb. 23,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Based on interviews and photographs, we believe Phillips shot his girlfriend with a handgun at the home they shared in the 1600 block of Sharon Church Road.”
Officials say the victim ended her relationship with Phillips just before the early morning shooting. He then left the scene before deputies arrived.
She was shot in the upper body, however, her injuries are not life-threatening.
LCSD says Phillips has been seen numerous times in the Southern end of Lexington County.
“Anyone who sees Phillips should call 911 right away,” Sheriff Koon said. “We have multiple investigators out looking for him and having extra eyes and ears in our community will be a big help.”
Tipsters who would rather remain anonymous can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372.
