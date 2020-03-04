Staley named Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalist

The South Carolina head women’s basketball coach guided the Gamecocks to a 29-1 record, which included a program-record 23 straight wins. Under Staley, Carolina also completed a perfect 16-0 record in SEC play to capture the program’s fifth SEC regular-season title. It’s the second time under Staley that feat has been accomplished. It’s also the fourth time in league history that a team has gone unbeaten in conference play.