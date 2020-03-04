Staley named Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalist

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dawn Staley has been named a Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalist by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
The South Carolina head women’s basketball coach guided the Gamecocks to a 29-1 record, which included a program-record 23 straight wins. Under Staley, Carolina also completed a perfect 16-0 record in SEC play to capture the program’s fifth SEC regular-season title. It’s the second time under Staley that feat has been accomplished. It’s also the fourth time in league history that a team has gone unbeaten in conference play.
On Monday, coaches across the SEC selected Staley for the league’s Coach of the Year award. It’s the fourth time in her career that she’s earned the honor.
The finalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year award will be announced on March 19. The winner of the award will be announced on April 4.
South Carolina will begin play at the SEC Tournament in Greenville on Friday, March 6. They will face either eight seed Alabama or ninth seed Georgia.
