Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu coming to Columbia for MayDay II

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two of the top names in hip-hop and R&B are coming to Columbia.
Erykah Badu and Snoop Dogg will perform at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m.
The show, on Mother’s Day, is billed as MayDay II.
Badu’s unique voice launched the neo-soul music movement. Her break-out album “Baduizm" earned her two Grammy awards.
Her most recent single, “Tempted,” with James Poyser, came out in June 2019.
Snoop Dogg is one of the most well-known names in hip hop. The legendary rapper has 16 Grammy award nominations.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m.
Click or tap here to get tickets, or grab them at the arena’s box office.
The venue’s website says the lineup is subject to change.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.