Sheriff urges parents to search kids after 5 students found with weapons at schools in just 2 days

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - This week the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said five students have been charged with bringing weapons onto school grounds -- something administrators and authorities say they find concerning.
Officials said a knife, gun, axe and screwdriver were a few of the items they found on students this week at four different middle and high schools.
Sheriff Leon Lott says thanks to other students, who saw something suspicious and reported it to school administrators, they were able to catch these students and charge them with bringing a weapon to school.
“Sometimes adults say that kids live by this ‘no snitch’ rule,” Lott said. “This is evidence that this isn’t in our schools. They are telling.”
Lott said it was students reporting what they were seeing that led to five students -- ranging in age from 12 to 16 -- being charged with bringing a weapon to school.
“I just think that’s a sign of our times -- violence is now (happening) in young ages,” Lott said. “Being in law enforcement as long as I have, I think that’s one thing I’ve seen over time.”
Officials said one student at Westwood High School was charged Monday. Tuesday, another student was charged at Westwood, and three other students were charged at different schools.
Four of the incidents happened at Richland School District Two schools.
“Whether it’s one or four, the feeling is the same -- a feeling of disappointment, and a feeling of concern that the message is not being received by some,” Dr. Baron Davis, the superintendent for Richland School District Two, said.
Tuesday, authorities said a 13-year-old at Summit Parkway Middle School was found with weapons including a BB gun and screwdriver. A 12-year-old at Dent Middle School was found with a pistol, Lott said. Deputies said a 16-year-old at Westwood High School had a knife in their backpack and a 16-year-old at Lower Richland High School waved an ax around, threatening classmates with it.
“We’ve got a generation that believes weapons and guns are the answers to all of their problems,” Lott said
The sheriff said there is no connection between all of the incidents, but it shows a need for greater involvement from parents.
“Where are the parents of these kids bringing guns and knives and weapons to our schools?” he pleaded. “Why aren’t they searching their book bags? Why aren’t they searching their cars? We need parents to be more involved with kids and know what they are doing and what they have.”
Davis said he still believes that school is one of the safest places for kids to be, but that the district is continuing to work and educate students to be vigilant about looking out for any potential threats. If students see something suspicious, he wants them to report it.
Lott said he was proud of both the students and school administrators for the way they handled the threats and notified authorities immediately.
Davis said the district also notified parents immediately after the incidents occurred.
The superintendent said the district does use metal detectors at big events like sporting events, but at this time the school district does not plan on implementing them in schools.
South Carolina schools reported more than 1,000 weapons on campuses during the 2018-19 school year, which was about a 25 percent spike in the number of weapons during the previous year.
