Man accused of ‘sexual contact’ with 4 girls under age 11, deputies say other victims possible

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man was arrested and accused of criminal sexual acts with children, and deputies say other victims may be out there.
Deputies say James Robert Pratt, 42, had “sexual contact” with two girls at a home in Gaston in the summer of 2011.
Investigators said based on interviews, they determined two other underage girls had similar interactions with Pratt at a different Gaston home in the winter of 2014.
Pratt was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual contact with a minor under the age of 11, according to arrest warrants.
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said any other victims should come forward.
“We encourage anyone with information about Pratt...to make that call and share it with us,” Koon said. “We know it might not be easy or comfortable; however, we want to make sure we’re doing right by anyone who’s been involved in something against their will.”
Anyone with information or tips can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
