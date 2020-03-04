Man accused of killing Forestbrook Middle School student out on bond

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The 20-year-old man charged in connection with the shooting death of a Forestbrook Middle School student last month is out of jail on bond, according to online records.
Tylor Daniel Deshaun Rogers was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Feb. 5. Jail records state he was released at 4:45 p.m. March 3 on bond.
Rogers was arrested shortly after the shooting in the 500 block of 65th Avenue North that led to the death of 14-year-old Anthony Lemay on Feb. 2.
He is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, burglary auto, possession of a stolen firearm and simple possession of marijuana.
According to investigators, the weapon Rogers used in the shooting was taken during a vehicle break-in on Calhoun Road that same day.
Arrest warrants show that Rogers admitted to unloading the weapon to make it safe and then pointed the gun at Lemay’s chest and pulled the trigger.
