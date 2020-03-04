LCSD: Driver arrested after shots fired during confrontation near bus stop

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident that happened on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened in a neighborhood on Pallet Drive at Dixiana Road.
Residents told deputies that a vehicle driving through the bus stop area with students waiting to be picked up has come through the area recklessly. On Wednesday around 6:30 a.m., residents in the area confronted the driver. The driver, according to officials, got out of the car and fired several shots into the air before he drove away.
No injuries have been reported from the incident and it appears there was no property damage.
However, according to witnesses, a Cayce Elementary school bus was in the area around the time of the incident. It is unclear if students were on the bus.
Officials said the man, who has not been identified at this time, is facing weapons charges.
