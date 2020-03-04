Kotsar’s senior night performance helps Carolina win MSU rematch

“I thought we were pretty good defensively the first 12 minutes or so in the first half and then we got in a little foul trouble at the guard spot and we missed some shots. If you score you hold the lead and you don’t leak oil as fast as we started leaking there in the first half. We built that lead and (Mississippi State) didn't flinch. We played probably as well as we’ve played offensively from a structural standpoint, today. That allowed our defense to set a lot. I thought we battled defensively today. I wish we would have battled like that a couple days ago.” – Martin