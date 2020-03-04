How will COVID-19 affect South Carolinians’ finances?

Overall, Strubbe doesn’t expect South Carolinians to see a big change in their day to day lives right now, and he doesn’t want anyone to panic. “If you’re 20-years-old, and you’ve got some money in your 401,k then this is a great time to not even think about it. If you get your statement, don’t even look at it because it doesn't matter if you’re going to use it in 30 years," said Strubbe. "But if you’re 65, that’s a big difference, and if you have a lot in the market, and if you’re worried or lying awake at night, then that is really a good time to reevaluate what you have.'