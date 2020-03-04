House panel rejects bids for Santee Cooper, begin work on their own proposal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday afternoon, the House Ad-Hoc Santee Cooper Committee voted unanimously to reject the three bids for Santee Cooper.
They were considering a bid from NextEra Energy based out of Florida to purchase the state-owned utility, a bid from Dominion Energy to manage Santee Cooper and Santee Cooper’s reform plan.
Instead, the committee voted to come up with their own proposal. They want to renegotiate with NextEra for a better sale bid. They also want House members to come up with their own reform plan for Santee Cooper.
Representative Murrell Smith (R-Sumter) is the Chairman of the committee. He said, "I don't think we could ever be here if we didn't have the process by the Department of Administration. They did the deep dive and used the expertise that none of us had available to us in order to get these proposals to us."
Staff with the House Ways and Means Committee will help come up with the guidelines for this discussion. Members of the committee said this is all about getting the best deal for South Carolina.
Rep. Leon Stavrinakis (D-Charleston) said the Department of Administration's time and report was not wasted by this decision. "It identified a road map for us on how to make change and gave us ideas on how we can improve each of these options and offers in ways that will benefit Santee Cooper ratepayers, co-op ratepayers and taxpayers of this state."
Today, the Senate Finance Committee also responsible for reviewing these three bids chimed in on the House’s idea.
Some Senators on the committee said they are unsure if this is allowed under a law passed by legislators last year. Act 95 gave the Department of Administration the ability to collect bids for Santee Cooper and send three bids to the General Assembly.
President of the Senate, Senator Harvey Peeler (R-Cherokee), was critical of the House's plan. According to Sen. Peeler learned about the plan in an opinion piece he read written by Speaker of the House Rep. Jay Lucas' (R-Darlington).
Sen. Peeler said, "We had three options sale, manage or reform. I think he says to reform and then sell. Did I interpret that right? The speaker wants us to reform and then sell?"
The full House Ways and Means Committee will begin discussion on their Santee Cooper recommendation on Thursday.
The Senate Finance Committee said they will continue to debate the three bids from the Department of Administration.
