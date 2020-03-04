Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs gave Tim Duncan his first victory as an acting head coach with a 104-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Spurs longtime coach Gregg Popovich missed the game while dealing with “personal business,” according to the team. Popovich is expected to return to the bench for Friday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Bryn Forbes added 15 points and DeMar DeRozan had 12 points and 10 assists for the Spurs. Terry Rozier had 20 points and P.J. Washington added 19 on five 3-pointers for the Hornets.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Cole Anthony scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half to help North Carolina beat Wake Forest 93-83. Garrison Brooks added 25 points for the Tar Heels (13-17, 6-13 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their third straight game after a seven-game losing streak. Brandon Robinson had 18 points and made five 3-pointers for North Carolina. The Tar Heels shot 51% from the field, including 64% in the second half, and made 10 of 17 3-point attempts in the game. Brandon Childress scored 24 points and Isaiah Mucius had 13 to lead Wake Forest (13-16, 6-13).
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina forward Maik Kotsar scored 20 points on his Senior Night and pushed the Gamecocks to an 83-71 win over Mississippi State. Kotsar, A.J. Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant, who threw down two highlight-reel dunks among his 12 points, helped keep the Gamecocks in range. Tyson Carter led the Bulldogs with 24 points, including 10 straight in one second-half stretch.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nick Sherod made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points during a 23-6 second-half run and Richmond clinched a double-bye in the Atlantic 10 Tournament with a 80-63 victory against Davidson. Sherod scored all but two of his 19 points after halftime. Blake Francis added 18 and Grant Golden 15 for the Spiders. Kellan Grady scored 21 and Jon Axel Gudmunsson had 18 for the Wildcats. Davidson led 55-52 with nine minutes left before Nathan Cayo scored inside for Richmond to spark the long burst.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. recorded a triple-double in Big South Conference tournament history and Charleston Southern beat Presbyterian 81-64. Fleming finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists and three blocks. Deontay Buskey tied the school record with eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points for Charleston Southern. The No. 9 seed Buccaneers play top-seeded Radford in the quarterfinals Thursday. Cory Hightower had 16 points for the Blue Hose (10-22).
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Coty Jude registered 19 points as UNC Asheville narrowly beat Campbell 72-68 in the first round of the Big South Conference tournament. No. 6 seed UNC Asheville plays third-seeded Gardner-Webb in the quarterfinals at the Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia. Cedric Henderson Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Camels.