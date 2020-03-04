Greenwood man attacked victim in attempted robbery, officials say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for 46-year-old Joseph Drafts, Sr.
According to officials, Drafts was involved in an attempted strong-arm robbery that happened on Monday. The victim told investigators that Drafts gave him a ride to Kettle Court, which is off of West Main Street. After they arrived, officials said Drafts attacked the man while trying to take money from the man’s pockets.
The man was able to get away for a moment, but Drafts chased him down and continued to attack him. The man was hit in the head and face. The victim refused to give Drafts any money and eventually escaped the area in a dark red Buick sedan.
Officials said the man suffered cuts, bruises, a swollen eye socket, swelling to the jaw, and blood inside his eyeball.
Drafts is facing charges for attempted strong-arm robbery, first-degree assault and battery, and kidnapping.
If you have any information about Drafts or his whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crimestoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
