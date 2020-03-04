Get paid $1,000 to watch ‘The Office’

(WWBT) - If you are a fan of Michael Scott and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin crew, then this might be the perfect job for you!
Dish is going to pay one die-hard fan $1,000 to watch 15 hours of The Office in just nine days.
If you are the lucky person who lands the job, you’ll just need to keep a tally of common tropes that occur throughout each episode.
“For instance, how many times does Stanley roll his eyes at the camera? How often does Phyllis talk about Bob Vance from Vance Refrigeration? The goal is to help us understand how often sitcoms repeat popular tropes. We’ll provide you with general guidelines to track your experience, but in true Kelly Kapoor fashion, we also want you to share your unfiltered opinions and reactions on social media,” Dish said in a release.
Total benefits include the $1,000, The Office swag, a Netflix gift card and freedom to watch from wherever you choose.
To learn more about the job and apply, click here.
