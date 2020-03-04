Free tax assistance to be provided for low-income, other qualified taxpayers

Free tax assistance to be provided for low-income, other qualified taxpayers
This photo made on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Zelienople, Pa., shows mulitiple forms printed from the Internal Revenue Service web page that are used for 2018 U.S. federal tax returns. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Source: Keith Srakocic)
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 4, 2020 at 11:56 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 11:56 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you need help with your taxes, you may qualify for free tax assistance with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

The program will provide tax assistance for individual taxpayers who make $56,000 or less a year, those with disabilities, and those limited with English.

VITA volunteers, who are IRS-certified, cannot prepare complex returns or returns that include the following:

  • Schedule C with loss, depreciation, or business use of home
  • Complicated Schedule D (capital gains and losses)
  • Form 8606 (non-deductible IRA)

When you need during your VITA appointment:

  • Last year's state and federal tax returns
  • Photo ID (if you're filing a joint return, your spouse will need to be present with their photo ID)
  • Social Security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number documents and birth dates for each taxpayer and dependent
  • All W-2s, 1098s, and 1099s
  • Form 1095 (Marketplace Health Insurance)
  • Information for all deductions and/or tax credits you believe you qualify for, like receipts for property taxes or tuition paid during the tax year
  • Total paid to a daycare provider, along with their tax ID number
  • Bank account information if you’re expecting a tax refund and want to use direct deposit

To find a VITA site near you, visit this link.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.