FIRST ALERT: Tracking heavy rain, storms for Thursday, then sunshine this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hold on! The sunshine is coming back, but we have to get through some heavy rain on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert! We’re tracking areas of rain, which could be heavy. Isolated storms are possible. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
· Thursday is an Alert Day as areas of low pressure continue moving along a stationary front to our south. Some of the rain will be heavy. Turn around, don’t drown. Isolated storms are also possible. Rain chances are at 100%.
· Drier weather pushes in Friday through the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.
· We’re expecting warmer temperatures next week along with several days of rain.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers across the Midlands. Some of the rain could be heavy. An isolated thunderstorm could develop as well. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
A stationary front will continue to stay south of us for most of the day Thursday. With areas of low pressure moving along it and rich moisture moving in from the south, we can expect areas of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms.
Localized flooding is possible Thursday. Turn around, don’t drown. We could see an additional 1 to 2+ inches of rain before it’s all said and done. Rain chances are at 100%. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.
Sunshine moves back in Friday through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s.
Also, don't forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before bedtime Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins.
Temps will warm into the low 70s next week with scattered rain back in the forecast.
First Alert Night: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain, Isolated Storms (80-100%). Low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Heavy Rain Likely, Isolated Storms (100%). Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 70.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the low 70s.
