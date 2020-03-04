First Alert Forecast: Alert Days Today and Thursday As Heavy Rain Likely

First Alert Days Today and Thursday for Areas of Heavy Rain
Periods of showers and rain on tap for today through Thursday. A stalled cold front will be over the Midlands along with Low pressure that will form in the Gulf and move along this front, will give us widespread rain over the next 36 hours. Rain will be heavy at times with local flooding likely. High pressure to our North will provide a chilly NE wind Thursday, so, once again, it will be a wet raw day.
Rain totals could top 2.5” by Thursday night (perhaps more in a few areas) Strong High pressure moves in for Friday, clearing the skies and bringing cooler temperatures. It will be very Windy on Friday with gust up to 25 mph.
Super, but cool weekend coming our way! Carolina sunshine and Highs Near 60
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Today and Thursday for periods of heavy rain. Rain totals could reach over 2”5” Local flooding likely.
- Sunny and windy Friday. Sunshine not as windy Saturday and Sunday.
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Cloudy with periods or showers/rain developing by midday. Highs lower 60s Rain chance 90%
First Alert Tonight: Cloudy, scattered showers and areas of rain. Low Near 50. Rain chance 100%
First Alert Thursday: Cloudy with periods or showers/rain. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs upper 40s. Rain chance 100%
Friday: Sunny, cooler and windy. Highs upper 50s. Winds NNW 25-30mph
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.