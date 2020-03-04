CPD: 3-year-old boy in critical condition after suffering gunshot wound to head

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is now investigating a shooting that injured a 3-year-old boy at Colony Apartments leaving him in critical condition.
The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the 6600 block of Bailey Street, which is just off West Beltline Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the 3-year-old unresponsive after a bullet struck him in the head.
Officials said the initial findings of the investigation show that the child was able to get the loaded gun from a bedroom in the apartment. Investigators have now taken the gun as evidence and are working to determine why the gun wasn’t securely put away in the apartment.
The child’s mother and the boy were the only people in the apartment when the shooting happened, according to officials. At this point, there is no evidence that shows another person was involved.
Authorities said the mother has been cooperative during the investigation.
Again, the child is listed in critical condition, but officials said he is showing signs of improvement after having surgery.
CPD has also announced there is no threat to the public because of this shooting. The CPD Special Victims Unit continues to investigate the case.
The findings from the case will be presented to the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office for review.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.