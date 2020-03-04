Community gathers at State House for Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 150 friends, family members, and advocates gathered at the State House in honor of Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day.
The event highlighted the impact of dementia on the state. It also honored the family of former Governor Carroll Campbell.
Campbell was the second elected official in history to disclose a dementia diagnosis.
Since he passed away in 2005, his family remains engaged in the fight to address the needs of all families facing the disease.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 11% of those over the age of 65 and nearly half of those over the age of 85 are affected by the disease.
