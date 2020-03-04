Authorities in Kershaw County open investigation after explosive device found

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Members of the Bethune Police Department and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an explosive device found on Wednesday morning.
According to officials, the area where the device was found has been cleared. They are also controlling the 500 block of Main Street South until the situation is cleared. Officials have asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Bomb Squad to help.
Officials said there are no signs of foul play or a plan for the device to be used.
Check back for updates.
