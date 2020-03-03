Sumter Police search for vehicle that hit, injured motorcyclist

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for community assistance in connection with a hit and run crash that injured a motorcyclist.
Officials say the crash occurred Saturday night at the intersection of Bultman Drive and Constance Street near Walgreen’s.
An initial investigation indicates the motorcyclist was traveling south on Bultman Drive when a small, dark-colored sedan traveling north turned into its path while making a left turn onto Constance Street.
The driver of the sedan, who has not been identified, did not stop. Officials say the vehicle likely sustained damage on the front passenger side.
The 29-year-old motorcyclist was transported by helicopter to a Columbia area hospital where he remains. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information about this collision is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.
