Stepmother charged in death of missing boy with Loris ties waives right to extradition hearing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Letecia Stauch, the woman accused in the death of her missing 11-year-old stepson, waived her right to an extradition hearing during a court appearance Tuesday morning.
Stauch was arrested Monday in Myrtle Beach. Her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, was reported missing five weeks ago in Colorado.
“I didn’t run from you guys,” Stauch said Tuesday while talking with Judge Clifford Welsh via a closed circuit audio and video feed. By waiving her right to an extradition hearing, the defendant is giving her consent to be sent back to Colorado.
After waiving extradition, the judge noted that bond would not be set at the hearing.
“Because of the charges you’re charged with, as far as today’s concerned, I don’t believe I’d say too much,” Welsh said.
Gannon was born in the Loris area but moved to Colorado to live with his father a few years ago. The boy still has family living in the Myrtle Beach area, including his mother and grandparents.
Authorities in Colorado said they have not located Gannon’s body.
Stauch faces charges of first-degree murder of a child under 12 years old of a person in a position of trust, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence.
According to information from Horry County Schools, Stauch was employed with the district from November 2010 until her resignation on June 29, 2015.
Stauch started as a para-professional with HCS until 2012, where she was a special education teacher until her resignation, district officials said.
