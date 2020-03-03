Special Election in Irmo will determine who will fill Mayor Barry Walker’s former council seat

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, March 3, the town of Irmo will hold a special election for one open council seat. There are a total of four candidates in the running. The seat became available when former councilman Barry Walker Senior was elected mayor of Irmo in November.
Voters will choose between:
- Bill Danielson
- Arthur McClain
- Barbara Waldman
- Mike Ward
The seat was left open in the wake of a big shakeup in the town of Irmo. Voters showed up in unprecedented numbers last November, ousting longtime mayor, Hardy King, who had held that position since 2011.
Two incumbent council members were also voted out.
Barry Walker had served on the town council for 15 years before being elected mayor, winning by more than 500 votes in that election.
Tuesday’s special election will determine who will now fill Walker’s councilman position.
This nonpartisan, special election is just for Irmo voters, which are split between Richland and Lexington Counties. To find your correct polling place, visit: https://www.townofirmosc.com/event/special-election-for-open-council-seat/
WIS-TV did reach out to the candidates ahead of Tuesday’s race, but only heard back from one, Bill Danielson. You can see parts of his interview below:
There will be a hearing Thursday morning to ensure that the results collected from Tuesday’s race are valid, but we’re expecting to see unofficial results as soon as Tuesday night.
Polls are open from 7 a.m until 7 p.m.
