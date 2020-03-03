South Carolina hospitals prepare for COVID-19

Prisma Health wants to stress that its big problem right now is the flu. “It's new. It's something that we haven't been exposed to. It will be contagious. There are a lot of people who will be exposed, but you have to look at the numbers. There are multiple people who have the flu. There are over 20,000 deaths in the U.S. from the flu. In South Carolina, our biggest concern is the flu," Shelton explained.