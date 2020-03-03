RCSD searching for suspect who robbed hotel at gunpoint

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to identify an armed robbery suspect.
Investigators say a man was caught on surveillance camera robbing a local hotel at gunpoint on Feb. 26th.
At approximately 9:30 p.m. a man walked into the Oyo Hotel lobby and pointed a gun at the desk clerk.
The man demanded money from the register, as well as, the desk clerk’s phone.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
