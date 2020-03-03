No confirmed cases of coronavirus at Fort Jackson, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While there are concerns about the spread of the coronavirus across the country, officials at Fort Jackson are providing an update regarding the status of those who are on their base.
According to officials at Fort Jackson, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at Fort Jackson.
Officials released the following statement on Monday evening:
"Fort Jackson leadership prioritizes the health and safety of our soldiers, civilians, and family members. Initial Military Training leadership implemented additional screening
procedures across basic training, including the 120th Reception Battalion, to identify trainees who are at risk for COVID-19 exposure prior to sending them to their basic combat training unit.
This additional screening assesses a Trainees exposure to infected persons, international travel, and a medical screening for COVID-19 like symptoms. Across Fort Jackson, units are conducting preparations in the event a Soldier, family member, or civilian employee is diagnosed with COVID-19.
At this time, Fort Jackson has no confirmed COVID-19 cases. The Army is taking precautionary measures to protect the health of the force and maintain operational readiness. We will continue to evaluate current day-to-day operations to ensure the safety of all of our Soldiers, family members and civilian personnel. We encourage all personnel to follow the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
Gov. Henry McMaster joined state health officials to discuss the precautions residents across the state should take to prevent the cause of COVID-19.
For more information, head over to the WIS Coronavirus Updates page.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.