LCSD arrests man after finding more than 160 marijuana plants in mobile home

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Lexington County have arrested a man after finding a mobile home filled with marijuana plants.
Officials said 46-year-old Steven Brown has been charged with trafficking marijuana and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Deputies were searching for a man wanted on unrelated charges in the 5000 block of Highway 321 when they smelled raw marijuana coming from a mobile home in the area, according to authorities. Investigators obtained a search warrant and found more than 160 marijuana plants in the home along with items used to grow the plants. Authorities also found methamphetamine in the home. After determining the home was owned by Brown, he was arrested on Feb. 21.
Brown was held at the Lexington County Detention Center but has been released after meeting the conditions of his bond. A
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.